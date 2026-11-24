You were expecting to receive money in your bank account, you checked the balance several times, and the deposit simply doesn’t show up. It could be your salary, a tax refund, a Social Security payment, or some other benefit. The worry is understandable, especially when that money was already earmarked for rent, groceries, or paying a bill.

But that a direct deposit doesn’t arrive doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve lost the money. In some cases, the bank returns the transfer because it detects a problem with the account details or because it can no longer receive the payment.

Therefore, before thinking that someone kept your money, you need to identify what happened and who should resolve it.

Why might a bank reject a direct deposit?

Electronic transfers that use the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network allow employers, government agencies, and other organizations to send money directly into a bank account. However, the system requires that the data be correct.

Among the most common reasons for a rejected deposit are:

The Nacha organization, which sets the operating rules for the ACH network in the United States, recognizes among the return reasons closed accounts and invalid account numbers.

What should you do if you didn’t receive your deposit?

The first step is to contact your bank. Ask whether they received the transfer, whether it shows as pending, or if it was returned to the institution that sent the money.

This detail matters because a pending deposit isn’t the same as a rejected one. According to Nacha’s guidance, a financial institution may show a transfer as pending when it has already received notice of the payment, but still doesn’t have the funds.

Then contact the person or organization that was supposed to send you the money. If it’s your salary, talk to the payroll department. If you were expecting a refund, contact the IRS. If it was a Social Security payment, check directly with the SSA.

Nacha recommends going to the bank or to the organization that initiated the payment, because they are the ones who can investigate its path. You can consult their FAQs about direct deposits and ACH payments.

How can you prevent it from happening again?

If you recently changed banks, make sure that your employer and the agencies that send you money have the correct information.

It’s also wise to:

If the deposit relates to a public benefit, do not share your banking details with people who contact you via unexpected messages or phone calls.

The important thing is not to let days pass waiting for the money to appear on its own. A rejected deposit usually requires a correction and a new processing by the sender. The sooner you identify the problem, the faster you can steer toward a solution.