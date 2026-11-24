If you live in Texas, there is a financial aid proposal that could put $1,500 into your household. The initiative was one of the campaign promises of Gina Hinojosa, the state’s elected governor, and it has already taken a significant step: it has reached the state Senate in the form of a bill.

But before counting on that money to pay rent, buy groceries, or cover electricity bills, you should know something: the Texas stimulus check is not approved yet and no one can apply.

The proposal seeks to deliver a one-time payment to households in the state. The SB 297 bill was introduced on November 9, 2026 by State Senator Roland Gutiérrez. Its passage will depend on a legislative vote that is still pending.

Who could receive the $1,500 check in Texas?

According to the SB 297 bill text, the benefit would be $1,500 per household, not per person.

This means that a family of four would receive the same amount as someone living alone. Nor would there be multiple payments for sharing a home.

To qualify, the project sets two main conditions:

Could immigrants receive the $1,500?

This is one of the most important questions for the Hispanic community. The presented text does not expressly state that beneficiaries must be U.S. citizens. It does not include a specific migratory status requirement.

However, this does not mean that the eligibility of undocumented immigrants is already confirmed. Legislation still needs to advance and the final rules would have to clarify how residency will be verified and who may receive the money. For now, it would be unwise to assume that all immigrant households will be able to claim it.

When would it be approved and when would the money be distributed?

The Texas Legislature will begin its next regular session on January 12, 2027. From that point, the bill will have to progress through the legislative process, secure the necessary votes, and receive the corresponding approval.

The initiative contemplates using up to $17,000 million from the Economic Stabilization Fund, known as the Rainy Day Fund.

Gina Hinojosa will be Governor of Texas. Credit: Shutterstock

The challenge is that using those resources requires the backing of two-thirds of the lawmakers present in each chamber. Although Democrats control the State House, they would need Republican support in the Senate, where that party holds a majority.

If approved, the proposal envisions starting payments as soon as possible and making efforts to deliver the money to verified households before December 31, 2027. Applications could be submitted until December 31, 2028.

Do you have to sign up to receive the check?

No. For now there is no official portal to apply for the $1,500 nor an application form available.

The project proposes that the Texas Comptroller’s Office establish a system to verify households and receive applications. Among the documents that could serve to prove residency are rental contracts, utility bills, and school records.

It also contemplates online, postal mail, and in-person application options. Until the initiative becomes law, avoid sharing banking or personal information with pages that promise to advance you the money.

The proposal could represent relief for millions of families, but it still faces political and financial obstacles. For now, the $1,500 remains a legislative possibility, not an authorized check.