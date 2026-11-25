Black Friday is one of those dates when skipping a deal feels like missing an opportunity. Stores announce discounts, shopping sites display countdowns, and installment payment options appear almost everywhere. The problem is that a purchase that seems affordable can end up costing you far more than you imagined.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 27. If you’re planning your Christmas shopping in the United States, it’s wise to check more than just the discount percentage. Some promotions hide fees, financing terms, or return policies that can work against you.

What offers can end up costing you more money?

One of the first things you should review are the Buy Now, Pay Later plans, known as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL).

These options let you take home a product and split the payment into several installments. At first glance they seem convenient, especially when you need to buy gifts for your kids or take advantage of an electronics promotion.

But not all plans are free.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) warns that some providers charge fees when you don’t pay on time. You might even face an overdraft fee if you have scheduled automatic charges and there isn’t enough money in your bank account.

Black Friday 2026 will take place on November 27. Credit: Shutterstock

Additionally, if you miss payments, the debt could be turned over to a collection agency. Before accepting financing, review the installment schedule, fees, and the consequences of a late payment. You can consult the CFPB’s explanation of Buy Now, Pay Later loans.

Does an offer really help you save?

Another common mistake is buying because the ad shows a 50% or 60% discount. The percentage catches the eye, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting the best price. Compare the product’s price across different retailers and factor in shipping costs, taxes, and potential additional charges.

Also check whether the promotion requires a subscription, the store’s credit card, or a minimum spend to access the advertised price. An offer stops being appealing when you have to spend more money than you budgeted to obtain it.

Beware of fake pages and discounts that look too good to be true

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning in November 2026 about scams that appear in search results during the holiday season.

Criminals can buy ads to place fraudulent pages among the top results. Therefore, finding a store at the top of Google doesn’t guarantee it’s legitimate.

The FTC recommends going directly to the merchant’s official site when possible and verifying the address before providing any personal or banking information.

Be especially wary of pages that advertise expensive products at extraordinarily low prices. Also avoid sellers who require payment via gift cards, cryptocurrencies, or hard-to-recover transfers. Review the FTC’s recommendations to avoid holiday shopping scams.

Can you return what you buy on Black Friday?

Don’t assume that all products have the same return policies.

Some stores set different time frames for sale items, electronics, or online purchases. They may also charge return shipping or apply special restrictions.

Before paying, save a screenshot of the offer and review the return policy.

The simple advice: don’t buy just because the price seems unbeatable. If a promotion forces you to go into debt, accept terms you don’t understand, or purchase something you don’t need, perhaps the real saving is to skip it.