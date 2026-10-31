If You Earn Less Than This Amount in New York, You Could Receive a Stimulus Check of Up to $1,500

The stimulus checks issued through New York’s School Tax Relief program are set to begin going out as early as this week. They will be mailed, and the amounts can range from $350 to $1,500. We’ll explain what the income limits are so you can determine whether you qualify for the benefit.

This aid is provided through New York’s School Tax Relief program (STAR). More than 1 million homeowners or seniors in New York City and Long Island are eligible to receive this economic stimulus.

There is a $2.2 million budget for the entire state, relief that is granted as a property tax relief for those eligible statewide, Governor Kathy Hochul explained.

Homeowners with incomes below $500,000 can expect a check ranging from $300 to $600. Those with incomes up to $107,300 can receive between $700 and $1,500 through the STAR program.

The STAR (School Tax Relief) program is one of the most important initiatives in New York to ease the tax burden on homeowners. Since its creation, STAR has provided direct support to thousands of families by reducing the amount they pay in local school taxes. But beyond its economic function, STAR is also a key part of the state’s commitment to affordable housing and access to high-quality public education.

In essence, it is a tax benefit that reduces school taxes on the primary residence of eligible homeowners in New York. It does not affect the funds allocated to schools; it simply redistributes who pays and how much.

This program is divided into two modalities:

How does the benefit work?

The STAR program is not applied as a direct discount on the tax bill, but as a tax credit that is delivered through a check sent by the state. That is, instead of seeing an immediate reduction on the local tax bill, recipients receive a refund from the State of New York once their eligibility has been verified.

Enrollment and requirements

Since 2016, new applicants must register directly with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (NYS Tax Department), not with local offices. The process is free and can be completed online or by phone. To maintain the benefit, it is important to update personal and property information if there are changes (such as inheritances, sales, or changes of address).

Each year, more than two million households benefit from the STAR program in New York. This assistance has meant, for many, the possibility of keeping their home, especially in areas where school taxes can represent a significant portion of family expenses.