Trump Announces $90 and $500 Payments, Promises More Money Before November

A few days before the November 3 midterm elections, Donald Trump is putting money on the table. The president has announced payments to certain groups, multimillion-dollar aid packages, and a promise that has drawn particular attention: to hand out $5,000 to adult citizens if the Republicans maintain control of Congress.

But there is a significant difference between announcing money and actually having it in your bank account. Some measures target clearly defined beneficiaries; others still need to move through the legislative process. If you’re waiting for government assistance in the United States, it’s wise to separate what has been announced from what remains a promise.

Who could receive the payments Trump announced?

In a tally published by Reuters, several economic initiatives the White House has introduced in the campaign’s closing stretch were identified. Here are some of the most notable.

Reuters details these proposals in its report on the promises of economic payments before the elections. You can consult it in this roundup of Trump’s initiatives.

Can you already apply for the $5,000 check?

For now, you should not count on that money as an approved benefit. Trump’s proposal is conditional on Republicans maintaining control of both chambers of Congress and requires legislative authorization.

Moreover, the cost would be enormous. Reuters estimated that giving $5,000 to all adult citizens could amount to around $1.2 trillion. A promise of that magnitude requires a funding source and a legal mechanism to become a reality.

The White House presented the announcement as a dividend financed with tariff revenues. However, that does not mean the money is already available nor that there is an official payment schedule.

Why is Trump announcing these aid measures before November?

The cost of living has become a central concern for many American families. Gasoline, groceries, housing, and health care continue to pressure budgets, even as some indicators of growth appear.

An Associated Press analysis published before the elections indicated that annual inflation had reached 3.7%, up from 3% reported when Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. The figure helps explain why the economy occupies such a prominent place in the campaign.

You can consult AP’s analysis of the economic indicators that matter ahead of November 3.

What should you check if you’re waiting for government money?

Before making plans with a potential aid, review these points:

Economic promises can make for striking headlines, but not all translate into immediate cash. If a particular aid interests you, the most helpful step is to verify its conditions before counting on it to cover rent, groceries, or a medical bill.