Will Retirees Get Another Stimulus Check? The Difference Between Stimulus Checks and Social Security Increases

If you’re retired and rely on Social Security to pay rent, buy groceries, or cover your medications, it’s natural to stay tuned for any news about extra money. But there is an important distinction: so far there is no new general federal stimulus check approved for all retirees. What is confirmed is a Social Security increase for 2027 and a one-time $90 payment for certain Medicare beneficiaries.

Will retirees receive another stimulus check?

For now, there is no new federal stimulus payment authorized for all retirees, as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirms that it has already issued the three economic impact payments tied to that emergency. Any new round of general checks would require official action to authorize it.

Be careful with announcements circulating on social media. That a politician proposes handing out money or that aid is announced for a specific group does not mean there is a check available for everyone.

Social Security will rise 3.6% in 2027

Here is confirmed news. The Social Security Administration announced on October 14 a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) of 3.6% for 2027.

According to the SSA’s official release, the increase will benefit nearly 72 million people who receive retirement, survivor, or disability benefits. On average, the monthly retirement check will rise by about $75.

The increase will begin with January 2027 Social Security payments. It is not a one-time bonus: it is an adjustment designed to offset part of the rising cost of living.

Moreover, the increase will vary for each person. If your monthly benefit is below or above the average, the additional amount will also differ.

What is the $90 payment for Medicare beneficiaries?

This is another source of confusion. The government announced a one-time $90 refund to help cover the Medicare Part B premium. However, not all retirees qualify.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the payment was directed to beneficiaries who meet these conditions:

People enrolled in Medicare Advantage do not qualify.

Payments were scheduled for October 2026, via direct deposit or by mail. If you meet the requirements and have not yet received the money, you can check your case with Medicare at 1-800-633-4227. To inquire about the payment status, the SSA provided the number 1-800-772-1213.

The COLA for 2027 is 3.6%. Credit: Shutterstock

It’s important to understand: those $90 are not a new general stimulus check nor a permanent increase to Social Security.

How to know if you are eligible for additional money?

Before counting on any supposed payment, check where the announcement comes from and what conditions it sets. An extraordinary check, a Medicare refund, and the COLA increase are distinct concepts.

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, you can review your benefit and the official notices on my Social Security. The SSA said that personalized COLA notices will be available online by the end of November for those who meet the online enrollment requirements.

The prospect of extra money is understandable, especially when medical costs and groceries continue to strain budgets. But it’s not wise to organize your finances around a check that has not yet been approved. The 2027 Social Security increase is confirmed; another federal stimulus for all retirees is not.