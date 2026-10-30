The Most Unsafe Vehicles of the Last Five Years According to IIHS

As studies on vehicular crash occurrences have advanced, car safety has become an area where automakers invest millions of dollars each year; nevertheless, there are models that continue to show opportunities for improving their components to make them safer for consumers.

Safety is a consideration that should be taken into account when buying a vehicle, so we present the list of the 10 vehicles that have been involved in the most fatalities in the United States in the past year according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), with a predominance among compact models.

1. Ford Fiesta (2014-2019)

A vehicle that climbed to the top of the list after ranking sixth in last year’s analysis due to its failures in frontal crash tests, this car recorded 141 deaths per million registrations in 2019.

2. Hyundai Accent (2012-2017)

One of the vehicles with the worst ratings in IIHS safety tests, with structural deficiencies in the cabin and drivers at risk of sustaining severe injuries to the lower body, with 116 deaths per million registrations.

3. Chevrolet Sonic (2012-2020)

Another Chevrolet model that has reported recurrent safety issues, particularly damage sustained on the driver’s side during crashes, with 98 deaths per million registrations.

4. Nissan Versa Note (2016-2019)

Although in the institute’s tests it carries a safety rating of “G” (good), this Versa model has a high figure of 96 deaths per million registrations, though only 12 in single-vehicle crashes.

5. Fiat 500 (2012-19)

This design classic from Italian roads has the not-so-honorable distinction of being among the top five vehicles in fatal accidents. Starting in 2012 it underwent structural modifications to improve frontal crash safety but still below an optimal level, as it adds up to 95 deaths per million registrations.

6. Hyundai Elantra (2011-16)

The company has focused on making significant improvements for the newer models; however, for owners from 2011 onward, this vehicle remains involved in fatalities, with 89 deaths per million registrations.

7. Kia Forte (2015-18)

This model from the Korean brand has improved its safety performance over time, but between 2015 and 2018 it still appears among one of the higher figures in terms of deaths per million registrations, at 89.

8. Nissan Versa (2015-19)

The second Versa on the list has shown improvements relative to the latest analysis, but continues to receive low IIHS ratings, with driver-side safety deficiencies, at 88 deaths per million registrations.

9. Kia Rio (2015-18)

This model led the list a couple of years ago and took second place in 2019, showing that safety standards are improving; however, the number of fatalities tied to this vehicle remains high, with 87 deaths per million registrations.

10. Ford Mustang GT Coupe (2015-18)

The only mid-size sports car on this list due to notes regarding its cabin safety features, which are not always as effective in severe crashes, with 81 deaths per million registrations.