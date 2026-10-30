Walmart Brings Black Friday Forward 2026: Dates and Deals

If you’re waiting for Black Friday to buy gifts, upgrade a gadget for your home, or get a head start on holiday shopping without breaking your budget, Walmart has news for you. The chain announced three discount periods in the United States and the first will begin before Thanksgiving arrives.

The store’s strategy is clear: spread the offers over several weeks so you won’t have to concentrate all your shopping on one Friday. But there’s one detail you should know: some promotions will be available first to those who pay for the Walmart+ membership.

When Do Walmart’s Black Friday Deals Start?

According to the calendar the company released on October 26, you’ll have three main opportunities to hunt for discounts during the 2026 holiday season.

Here are the dates you should mark on your calendar:

Although traditional Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 27, you won’t have to wait until that day to look for deals. In fact, if you need to spread your purchases over several pay periods, the提前 calendar could help you organize your spending more effectively.

What Discounts Will You Find at Walmart During Black Friday?

Walmart announced promotions on thousands of products across various categories, including toys, electronics, home goods, clothing, and Christmas gifts.

The company also highlighted that it will offer thousands of gift options under $20 and that 25 toys from its annual list of most-wanted products will cost under $25.

Black Friday sigue siendo una de las tradiciones de compras navideñas más populares en Estados Unidos, pero no está exenta de desafíos. Crédito: leonardo.ai | Cortesía

That said, there is a difference between announcing cheap products and guaranteeing you’ll find the item you’re looking for at the season’s lowest price. The specific discounts will depend on each product, its availability, and the promotion terms.

Before buying, compare the advertised price with what the item was selling for several weeks earlier. A sale tag doesn’t always mean you’re getting the best opportunity.

Do You Need Walmart+ to Shop Ahead of Others?

You don’t need a membership to participate in the general Black Friday deals. However, Walmart+ does offer an edge for certain special promotions.

During the first two events, paid members will have early access to certain products included in the so-called Hot Deal Drops, special offers that may have limited stock.

In the first event, early access will begin on November 12 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time. Eligible items that remain available will open to the rest of the shoppers at 12:01 a.m. on November 13.

The same pattern will repeat during the second event: members will have early access from November 23 and the remaining eligible deals will be available to everyone starting on the 24th.

Is it worth paying for Walmart+ just for Black Friday? It depends on what you want to buy. If you’re after a highly sought-after product, early access could help. But if you’re looking only to take advantage of general discounts, compare the membership terms first and don’t pay for a service you might not need.

How to Take Advantage of Deals Without Overspending?

Before promotions begin, make a list of the items you truly need and set a spending limit.

You can also take these precautions:

Black Friday can be an opportunity to stretch your money, but only if you know how much you can spend. Having several shopping dates gives you room to compare and decide. You don’t need to take advantage of every promotion to save.