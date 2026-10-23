Is This Toothpaste Safe? Over 4 Million Units Recalled in the United States

This means that the products could cause temporary health issues, although the likelihood of serious consequences is remote. If these brands are used in your home, it is advisable to check the bathroom today.

Which toothpaste brands are included in the recall?

The recall covers 17 products distributed nationwide, totaling 4,301,700 tubes. The company behind it is Pritam International Private Limited, based in India, and the products are distributed by Ashtel Studios, of California, under the brands Brush Buddies, evo and ARU.

More than half of the tubes are Brush Buddies brand toothpaste with flavors and kids’ characters such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, My Little Pony and Crayola. The recall also includes two evo whitening and sensitivity products, and two ARU toothpastes for cavity protection and gum health. The product with the most units is Brush Buddies Whitening Anti-Cavity toothpaste with baking soda, mint flavor, with 797,868 tubes.

How to tell if your toothpaste is affected and what to do?

The products have expiration dates ranging from November 2026 to June 2028. Therefore, in addition to brand and flavor, you should compare the size, lot number, and expiration date with the official FDA compliance report list.

The full list of affected products, lot numbers and expiration dates can be found in this FDA link.

Although some products from these brands are sold in stores like Walmart and Dollar Tree, the FDA report does not specify which retailers sold the recalled tubes. Moreover, the FDA did not provide consumers with specific instructions.

While details are clarified, these steps may help you:

Check all the toothpaste tubes in your home, especially those used by children .

If your product matches the list, stop using it as a precaution and set it aside.

Check with the store where you bought it about returns or refunds.

For recall questions, you can call the FDA at 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).

If your child experiences any discomfort, speak with your pediatrician or dentist.

Why are these toothpastes being removed from the market?

The reason is listed as “CGMP deviations,” meaning the manufacturer did not meet FDA good manufacturing practice requirements. The agency did not reveal further details about the cause. The recall began on September 10.

For now there is a reassuring note: the FDA notice reports no illnesses or injuries linked to the recalled products.

A quick check worth doing

When it comes to daily-use and children’s hygiene products, a few minutes of checking can give you peace of mind. Share this information with family and friends, especially those with young children, and stay tuned for FDA updates about this toothpaste recall.