Looking for a Job? Amazon to Hire Over 11,000 People in Texas with Attractive Salaries

If you live in North Texas and your wallet is already feeling the pinch of year-end expenses, pay attention because the opportunity you’ve been waiting for has just knocked on your door. The holiday season is approaching by leaps and bounds and the big corporations are moving fast to hire staff. This time, the news comes directly from the e-commerce giant.

As a MSN report indicates, Amazon has launched a massive hiring push that will create more than 11,000 direct job openings in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. We’re not talking about promises; this is a real need for hands to move millions of packages before the year ends.

What kinds of positions are available and where will you be working?

The retailer’s logistics network in North Texas is gigantic and complex. The openings are concentrated mainly in distribution centers, delivery stations, and sorting centers located in key cities such as Dallas, Fort Worth, Coppell, Irving, and Haslet.

Among the main duties you can perform day to day include:

The physical demands vary by area, but be prepared to walk and stand through highly dynamic shifts where time flies.

How much money will you earn per hour in these jobs?

Let’s be clear about the numbers because at the end of the day that’s what matters for paying rent and household bills. For seasonal temporary workers, the starting average pay sits at around $20 per hour.

If you decide to stay on and land a regular full-time position, the base salary rises to about $24 per hour. Additionally, when you add the benefits and health or educational perks the company offers, the total estimated compensation exceeds $32 per hour.

How can you apply today without wasting time?

Forget about endless interviews and drafting the perfect resume if what you’re after is a fast, straightforward operational job. Amazon’s process is designed to go straight to the point.

Go to the company’s job portal, enter your ZIP code for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and select the center closest to your home. Many of the entry-level positions do not require prior experience or going through cumbersome bureaucratic filters. You only need to schedule an appointment to verify your identity documents and your eligibility to work in the country legally.

The pace of hiring is fierce because the most coveted spots disappear within hours. Don’t let the shift that best fits your family life slip away—move before the positions are filled.