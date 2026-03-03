Medical Cannabis Available for Pickup for Eligible Patients in Hub City

Lubbock, Texas (KXTQ) – Patients can now pick up medical cannabis right here in Hub City.

The move comes after lawmakers broadened the list of qualifying conditions under the Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation program.

Now all cancer patients and people with PTSD can have their cannabis prescriptions filled and delivered to their homes.

Morris Denton, the CEO of Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, said that a cannabis prescription can be obtained online.

“You click the button that says ‘get a prescription here,’ complete a form, and we’ll connect you with one of the doctors who’s already qualified in the program and can see you the same day—virtually. We’ll determine if you qualify. If you do, you’ll be enrolled in the program, and then you’ll be ready to proceed,” Denton said.

Since the expansion took effect in September of last year, TOCC said it has seen a steady rise of 1,500 to 2,000 new patients each month.

