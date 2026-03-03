Gasoline Prices Soar to Highest Levels Since 2014

March 3, 2026

(Gray News) – The national average price for gasoline has climbed to $3.42 per gallon in the United States, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices have not been this high since 2014.

AAA says that winter weather and geopolitical tensions are contributing to higher oil prices. There is also concern that Russia could withhold crude oil from the world market in response to potential Western sanctions.

“This shows how events on the other side of the world can have a notable impact here in the U.S.,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for drivers, this is reflected in higher pump prices.”

According to GasBuddy, the current national average price for a gallon of gasoline is 12.3 cents higher than a month ago and 97.5 cents higher than a year ago.

Gasoline is most expensive in California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Arizona, according to AAA.

