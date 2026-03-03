The Building Housing the Dr Pepper Mural in Lufkin Was Purchased for $25,650

March 3, 2026

LUFKIN, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – One of downtown Lufkin’s most iconic landmarks is undergoing a full renovation.

Due to a lack of funds to preserve this mural, the City of Lufkin put the building up for sale.

On December 22, 2025, city staff opened bids for the restoration project of the wall featuring the Dr. Pepper mural and received a bid of $25,650.

The scope of the project includes stabilizing the building, installing a new roof, and preserving the historic mural.

The proposal also includes plans for a commercial space on the ground floor.

Brad Bray, deputy city manager, reported that construction will begin in March and is expected to be completed within a year.

The city has not specified who or what organization purchased the building.

