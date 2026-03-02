Third Annual Women with Heart Scholarship Awards Checks to High School Students

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – CHRISTUS Mother Frances handed out the Young Women with Heart Scholarship prizes on Tuesday. The winners submitted videos about the number one killer among women—heart disease.

Heart disease was the topic each contestant addressed in their video. The hospital committee selected the five top finalists. The order of the winners was then determined by a vote from the audience.

The grand prize winner receives a $5,000 scholarship, while the second- and third-place winners take $2,500 and $1,500, respectively.

The presentation took place in the lobby of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The winners were called to the stage and given oversized checks. The videos they submitted were then shown to the crowd. The five winners were high school students who anticipate entering college at schools such as Texas A&M, Baylor University, and Ouachita Baptist University.

