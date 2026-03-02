East Texas Food Bank Receives 42,000-Pound Donation

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 25 pallets of nonperishable food to the East Texas Food Bank.

The donation includes a range of canned and packaged goods, such as vegetables, chili, fruits, beef, peanut butter, and many other items.

This donation is part of the church’s ongoing global effort to assist people facing urgent economic hardship by meeting immediate food needs, promoting better nutrition, and encouraging long-term food security. The shipment includes a variety of canned and packaged goods, such as vegetables, chili, fruits, beef, peanut butter, powdered milk, and many other items.

“We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary food donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said David Emerson, executive director of the East Texas Food Bank. “In recent years, the Church has generously contributed more than 350,000 pounds of food to our bank. Their commitment goes far beyond donations: they consistently lend their time, energy, and compassion as volunteers at our center and in supporting our distributions, making a meaningful difference for the families we serve.”

“When the Savior taught us to feed his sheep, he was speaking of more than words: bread on the table, milk in the cup, and love in the heart,” said Charles Rhodus, president of the Tyler Texas Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We are deeply grateful to share these gifts, knowing that by strengthening our neighbors, we honor Him whose hands never stop serving.”

This donation adds to the work of local volunteers who continue to support the East Texas Food Bank through a variety of initiatives, including the Community Produce Distribution held last week at the Church building located at 2401 N Broadway Ave. in Tyler. During this event, 50 volunteers gathered to bag potatoes and help distribute fresh produce and other foods provided by the Food Bank.

The Community Produce Distribution at this location takes place on the third Friday of every month from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. and is first-come, first-served for anyone in the community who needs it.