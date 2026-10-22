Monthly Checks of $500 to $1,000: Where to Find U.S. Aid Programs

If every month you juggle paying rent, buying groceries, and covering the bills, getting an extra $500 to $1,000 could give you some breathing room. In the United States, there are local guaranteed income programs that hand out money directly to certain residents, although they are not federal checks available to everyone and many have limited spots.

The Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford’s Basic Income Lab document these initiatives. Some programs continue supporting selected participants; others have closed their applications. Therefore, before counting on that money, you need to check whether there is an active program in your community.

What cities offer monthly payments of economic assistance?

These are some initiatives that help illustrate how direct payments work in different parts of the country.

New York: up to $1,000 for mothers. The Bridge Project provides financial support to pregnant mothers and families with babies who meet the program’s criteria. The New York City Council has documented payments of $500 or $1,000 per month for three years, depending on the participating group. It is not open assistance for all residents.

Howard County, Maryland: up to $1,000 in cash and savings. The county launched a second phase of its basic income program in July 2026. According to the local government, selected families receive $500 a month in cash and another $500 directed to a savings account. The initiative targets households with children under 18 that meet certain income and residency requirements. The call announced for this phase closed on May 29, 2026.

New York: extra support for young people without stable housing. The Cash with Care program was announced for youths aged 18 to 24 who live in Covenant House New York shelters or transitional residences. The City Council reported that the selected participants would receive $1,200 a month for nine months and a one-time payment of $5,000. Although this goes beyond the scope of this note, it is another example of how local aid targets specific groups.

You can consult the United States guaranteed income program panel to learn about other initiatives documented in various cities.

Who can apply for these economic aid checks?

There is no single rule. Each program sets its own conditions and may prioritize low-income families, pregnant mothers, people with young children, or vulnerable youth.

Before filling out an application, review:

In Howard County, for example, the second phase requires local residency, at least one child aged 17 or younger, and a family income within the established range. Meeting the conditions does not guarantee selection.

How to find a current program without falling for scams

Start with your city or county’s official page and look for terms such as guaranteed income, guaranteed basic income, or direct cash assistance. You can also review the Stanford and University of Pennsylvania panels, which gather information on pilot programs and their features.

Be wary of posts that promise an automatic $1,000 check for all Americans or that ask you to pay a fee to release the money. Always confirm who administers the aid, when the call opens, and what documents are required.

These programs can make a real difference for families that manage to participate. But there is a reality to keep in mind: just because a city has a program does not mean it is still accepting applications. Before budgeting around those $500 or $1,000, confirm that you can participate and that there is an open call.