Scattered Showers Likely Today as Winter Weather Arrives This Weekend

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – First-level weather alerts remain in effect from Friday night through Monday morning due to subfreezing temperatures and wintry precipitation. Good morning, East Texas! Make sure to wear waterproof clothing before heading out today, as scattered showers with occasional thunder possible during the morning and afternoon. Roads may already be wet by the time you head to work, so it wouldn’t hurt to leave a bit early. Temperatures today will run from cool to mild, with highs around 59 to 64°F (15-18°C). A weak cold front will move through, clearing the rain from north to south during the afternoon and early evening. Tomorrow is expected to start off chilly, with temperatures between 44 and 50°F (7-10°C), before temperatures climb again to around 59-64°F (15-18°C) during Thursday afternoon. Friday will bring the big changes, as a very strong Arctic cold front pushes into East Texas from the early morning hours, driving temperatures down throughout the day and likely to around 32°F (0°C) by late Friday, staying below freezing through the weekend and into Monday morning.

While an intense and ongoing cold spell is enough to keep you weather-aware this weekend, we’re also likely to see wintry precipitation and ice accumulation, which could affect travel starting Saturday morning. In addition to travel hazards, the ice could cause power outages in some cases due to ice buildup on power lines or nearby trees. Some East Texas areas should finally rise above freezing by Monday afternoon, before dropping back to around 20°F (-7°C) on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Over the next few days, officials will provide more precise timing and a clearer sense of “what and where” regarding the specific type of wintry precipitation. Take advantage of this window to prep your homes and pantries before the cold and ice arrive. There’s no need to panic-buy or clear out your local grocery stores. Make sure you have the First Alert Weather app downloaded on your phones and tablets so we can keep you posted with the latest updates. More information coming soon.