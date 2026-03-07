Trump Honors Messi and Inter Miami at the White House for MLS Title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lionel Messi gifted President Donald Trump a pink soccer ball set with jewel-like inlays during a White House ceremony honoring Inter Miami for capturing last year’s MLS Cup title.

Miami defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps in December to claim the league crown, and the Argentine superstar was named MLS Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season.

“Leo, you arrived and you won, and that’s something very hard to accomplish, very, very unusual, and frankly there’s a lot more pressure on you than anyone could imagine, because you were expected to win, but almost no one wins,” Trump said.

Messi, who joined the ceremony alongside Trump, came to Inter Miami in 2023. He did not speak during the event.

Among other Inter Miami figures in attendance were Uruguayan Luis Suárez, as well as Argentines Tadeo Allende and Rodrigo De Paul. MLS Commissioner Don Garber sat beside Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup task force. Also in attendance were former Major League Baseball slugger Alex Rodríguez and members of Trump’s cabinet.

Inter Miami was the first MLS team invited to the White House during Trump’s two terms in office.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, led Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022. It’s expected that the 38-year-old star will return to play for the Albiceleste this summer when the tournament is staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The global soccer showcase has been clouded by recent events, including the war with Iran and unrest in Mexico following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera in a military operation.

Iran is part of the World Cup’s 48-team field and plans to play a pair of matches at SoFi Stadium in Southern California and another in Seattle during the group stage.

Trump opened the ceremony with remarks about the conflict with Iran, but did not mention the World Cup.

In the wake of the U.S.- and Israel-led offensive last week, Mehdi Taj, the head of Iranian football, said the country could not think of approaching the World Cup with “hope.”

“I don’t care at all” if Iran participates, Trump told Politico this week. “I think Iran is a badly defeated nation. It’s functioning with the little that remains.”

It’s unclear what would happen if Iran withdrew. No team that has qualified for the tournament has withdrawn in the last 75 years.

The World Cup begins on June 11, when Mexico plays South Africa in the Mexican capital.

During the ceremony, Trump spoke about watching Brazilian icon Pelé play with the New York Cosmos. He looked at Messi and said, “You might be better than Pelé,” then asked the crowd, “Who is better?”

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said his club has “changed the culture of soccer in the United States forever.”

“We can play with the big ones; we can compete with the heavyweights. Our league can be one of the best in the world,” Mas said. “And it’s this ability to dream, to persevere, to not be blocked by obstacles that will keep us succeeding. And I hope, Mr. President, this isn’t our only visit here to celebrate an MLS championship.”

It was Messi’s first White House visit. In January 2025, he was invited by the Biden administration to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but could not attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Inter Miami will remain in the area to play D.C. United on Saturday.