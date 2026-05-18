Showers and Thunderstorms Today and Through Mother’s Day Weekend

(East Texas News) – First Alert weather days are in effect from tonight through Saturday morning, and again on Sunday, due to the threat of heavy rain and isolated strong storms. Good morning, East Texas! Our Friday starts with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms near the I-30 corridor. While not everyone will see rain or storms today, there will continue to be a chance of scattered showers well into late morning and into the afternoon, so having rain gear handy today is a smart move. The SPC has placed the entire East Texas region in a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for isolated severe storms today, so, in addition to an umbrella, it’s wise to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather app for updates throughout the day. It’s possible that additional storms may develop from tonight into tomorrow’s early morning, though coverage remains uncertain at this time. Rain should taper by late morning Saturday, and overall precipitation is expected to stay scattered and spotty through the afternoon. A weak cold front will move east across East Texas on Sunday, bringing more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. As with today, there’s no guarantee that everyone will face severe weather, but some storms could produce stronger gusts and smaller hail, so keeping an eye on the weather alert for Mother’s Day will be important. Having an indoor backup plan to celebrate mom could be a good idea, just in case. Rain will end for everyone on Sunday.