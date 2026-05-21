The Boy Who Appeared at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show Is Not the One Detained by ICE in Minneapolis

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AP – Social media users incorrectly identified a young boy who took part in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday as Liam Conejo Ramos, the five-year-old who, along with his father, was detained by immigration authorities in Minnesota and held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

The child was actually Lincoln Fox Ramadan, a five-year-old child actor from Costa Mesa, California, according to his Instagram profile.

After Bad Bunny finished his song “NUEVAYoL,” cameras showed Lincoln watching Bad Bunny accept his Album of the Year Grammy last week. Then the artist approaches and hands Lincoln what appears to be a Grammy.

Here is a fact-check.

CLAIM: Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to Liam Conejo Ramos during his Super Bowl halftime performance.

THE FACTS: This is false. The child was the child actor Lincoln Fox Ramadan.

“An emotional and unforgettable day being chosen as the young Benito, a symbolic moment where the future hands a Grammy to the past,” reads a Monday post on Lincoln’s Instagram profile. “A reminder that dreams do come true, and it’s never too early to dream big.”

The post includes photos of Lincoln’s appearance during the halftime show and other moments from the day, as well as a childhood photo of Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

In the caption, Lincoln also wrote that he “sends love to Liam Ramos” and that “we all deserve peace and love in the United States, a country built by and home to so many immigrant workers.”

Another Lincoln Instagram post shared on Sunday included a video of his cameo and was captioned: “I will remember this day forever! @badbunnypr – it was my greatest honor.” His last post before the Super Bowl, on January 31, was a photo of himself with the caption: “I got a great job! I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Liam and his father, Adrián Conejo Arias, a native of Ecuador, were detained by immigration officials in a Minneapolis suburb on January 20. They were taken to an ICE detention facility in Dilley, Texas, but returned to Minneapolis on February 1 after a judge’s order.

Footage of immigration officers surrounding the boy with a blue rabbit hat and a Spider-Man backpack provoked outrage over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

The Columbia Heights Public Schools, Liam’s school district, confirmed that he was not the boy who appeared at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

“(Superintendent Zena) Stenvik has stated that the boy is not Liam. Liam and his family are in isolation at this time,” CHPS spokesperson Kristen Stuenkel said in a Monday statement.

Lincoln, the child actor, is half Egyptian and half Argentine, according to his Instagram and acting profile. His previous work has included modeling for Walmart and Target.

Bad Bunny has won a total of six Grammys, including three at the 2026 ceremony. His win for Album of the Year for the acclaimed “DeBÍ TiRAR Más Fotos” marks the first time a Spanish-language album has taken the top prize.

Bad Bunny’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment.