ICE Could Attend 2026 FIFA World Cup Matches in the United States

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Sources indicated that, as of now, it remains unclear whether local agencies will accept ICE’s offer of support.

DHS officials asserted that agents assigned to security duties will not verify the immigration status of spectators or employees during the events.

“Our agents and officers will provide security when requested, but they will not verify people’s immigration status,” said one of the cited officials.

The DHS also noted in a statement that it will work with local and federal partners to ensure the tournament’s security “in accordance with federal law and the Constitution of the United States.”

The agency added that international visitors who enter the country legally to attend the matches “have nothing to worry about.”

However, officials acknowledged that there is no formal directive prohibiting ICE agents from making immigration arrests during World Cup games.

FIFA did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the matter.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest in the tournament’s history, featuring 48 teams playing in 16 cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The championship will be held from June 11 to July 19.

The potential presence of ICE has raised concerns among immigrant rights and civil liberties organizations, which say that immigration agents’ presence could intimidate some attendees.

Concerns are mounting amid immigration policy push by President Donald Trump, who has pledged to ramp up mass deportations in the United States.