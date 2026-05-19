Madonna, Shakira, and BTS to Perform in a Super Bowl-Style Halftime Show at the World Cup Final

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NEW YORK (AP) — The World Cup final will feature a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira, and the boy band BTS.

FIFA announced that, for the first time, the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will include a Super Bowl-style halftime concert.

The governing body said the event will support FIFA’s Global Education Fund, which is raising $100 million to help children access education and soccer.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he will bring together “the music and football on the game’s biggest stage for a very special cause.”

“Every child should have the opportunity to dream, and together we can help make that possible,” Infantino posted on Instagram. “Every child should have the opportunity to dream, and together we can help make that possible.”

The show will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The Super Bowl is famous for its halftime show, drawing the world’s biggest stars for spectacular performances. This year featured the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

Among the headliners in previous years were Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

But halftime shows are not as common in soccer, with events such as the Champions League final that include a pre-match concert. This year, The Killers will headline the European club football’s biggest match between Paris Saint‑Germain and Arsenal in Budapest.

FIFA describes its halftime show as “a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture and purpose, broadcast live to the world.”

This World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and runs through June and July.