Henderson Man Pleads Guilty and Will Be Sentenced to Eight Years for Mass Shooting at Tyler Lake

May 19, 2026

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TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Henderson resident has pleaded guilty and accepted an eight-year prison term in connection with a mass shooting that unfolded at Lake Tyler last May.

Dezavion Williams, 21, was charged with an aggravated mass shooting related to the incident. He accepted a plea deal with prosecutors and, on Thursday, was sentenced to eight years in prison. He will receive credit for roughly one year of time served.

Both the prosecution and the defense agreed that Williams was not the sole shooter and that he himself was also shot at.

Prosecutors argued that there was a bullet hole in the door of the car Williams boarded.

There wasn’t enough evidence deemed conclusive to justify any arrest. If the case had gone to trial, the key question would have been who fired first, according to court deliberations.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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