Van Zandt County Sheriff Seeks Suspects After Assault on Elderly Man from Edom

Add us on Google Add us as a preferred source on Google

Edom, Texas (East Texas News) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspects in an aggravated assault case.

According to the sheriff’s office, an elderly resident of Edom was assaulted on Tuesday between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM. The incident occurred in the 8800 block of FM 279. Reports indicate that a physical altercation took place and that the man was attacked by unidentified individuals driving a red Ford Expedition.

The sheriff asks anyone who witnessed the assault or who has information that could be related to the case to contact Investigator D. Henson at DHenson@vanzandtcounty.org or Investigator C. Hanner at CHanner@vanzandtcounty.org.

You can also call the sheriff’s office at 903-567-4133.