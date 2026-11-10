What Documents Do Foreigners Need to Get a Social Security Number in the United States

If you work in the United States and have authorization to do so, obtaining a Social Security Number (SSN) is a key step to ensure your earnings are recorded with the federal government. The Social Security Administration (SSA) states that foreign workers must prove their identity, their age, and that they are allowed to work. To do this, they typically need to present at least two distinct documents.

The requirement may seem straightforward, but there are details worth checking before starting the process. A expired document, a photocopy, or proof that you have applied for your permit will not be sufficient.

What documents does Social Security require from foreign workers?

The SSA explains in its official publication Foreign Workers and Social Security Numbers that you must demonstrate three aspects: your identity, your age, and that your immigration status allows you to work in the country.

Among the documents that can serve to prove your identity and work authorization are:

To verify your age, the SSA preferably requests your foreign birth certificate. If you do not have it or cannot obtain it within 10 business days, it may consider other documents, such as your passport or certain records issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

An important point: you do not necessarily need three separate documents. The agency can use one to verify two conditions. For example, a work permit can serve to establish both your identity and your work authorization.

How can you apply for your Social Security Number?

If you still do not have an SSN, you can start the process on the SSA’s official portal. The system will tell you the steps to follow and whether you need to visit a local office or a card center to present your documents.

You can also apply for the number while you are processing certain immigration documents with USCIS:

If you select the option to request the Social Security Number, USCIS can transmit the necessary information to the SSA. In this manner, you do not have to initiate a separate procedure, as long as you correctly complete the requested data.

The agency explains that, if you receive your work permit or Green Card and apply for the SSN through that process, the card should arrive by mail within 14 days after the SSA receives your immigration document. If it does not arrive, you should contact a local office.

What happens if you still don’t have the number and you need to work?

Here is a clarification that can help you avoid trouble. The SSA notes that you are not required to have the Social Security Number before starting work. Your immigration documents can show that you have work authorization while you wait for the card.

That said, the employer needs the SSN to report your wages to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Therefore, it is wise to start the process as soon as possible and stay in touch with the appropriate office.

Can all foreigners obtain an SSN?

No. In general, the SSA issues Social Security numbers to non-U.S. citizens when they have authorization from the Department of Homeland Security to work.

On Solo Dinero we will explain how it is possible to replace your Social Security Number. Credit: Shutterstock

If you do not have work authorization, you cannot apply for an SSN simply because you need it to get a job. In some cases there are exceptions related to public benefits requirements established by federal or state laws.

If you do not qualify for a Social Security Number but need to file taxes, you can review the option of an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). It is not the same as an SSN and it does not authorize work either.

The process to obtain a Social Security Number is free. Before going to an office, check the requirements on SSA.gov and bring original documents or certified copies issued by the issuing entity. The agency does not accept photocopies or notarized documents.