Which Holidays Are Banks Closed in the United States?

One question many people ask each year is whether their bank will open on certain holidays in the United States. The answer is simple: no. The large banking corporations observe the country’s federal holidays and remain closed. But what are those dates? Here’s a quick guide.

Most banks in the United States maintain a list on their respective websites to inform customers about the federal holidays on which they close and that may affect their transactions.

Traditional banks such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo address this question through their FAQ section. Banks like TD Bank, among others, opt to have a dedicated page with holiday banking hours. During these holidays, traditional banks will close all their branches or change their hours. Customer service hours may even vary depending on where you conduct your banking operations.

If your bank does not have these sections anywhere on its website, we recommend calling the nearest branch to confirm closures on the holidays we’ll mention. Most financial institutions follow the Federal Reserve System holiday schedule.

These are the holidays on which most banks are closed:

• January 1: New Year’s Day

• January 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

• February 21: Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day)

• May 30: Memorial Day

• June 19: Juneteenth (Emancipation Day)

• July 4: Independence Day

• September 4: Labor Day

• October 10: Indigenous Peoples’ Day

• November 11: Veterans Day

• November 24: Thanksgiving Day

• December 25: Christmas Day

There is one thing to consider: on holidays like New Year’s Day, June 19, or Christmas, if the date falls on a Saturday, the bank will be open on the preceding Friday. But if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the bank will be closed the following Monday.

Most banking transactions are not processed on holidays, regardless of whether you use an online bank or a brick-and-mortar bank.

Generally, online banks, despite not having physical branches, still observe these dates for most of their services. When an online bank observes a holiday, transactions may be delayed until the next day.

Some customer service hours tend to be reduced or unavailable, and in some cases this also applies to online banks, with their respective exceptions. Capital One 360 offers customer service support on all holidays, except for Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

If you need cash and you have a debit card, you can use any ATM without issue during the holiday.

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