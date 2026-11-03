What You Need to Start a Money Transfer Company

Money transfer companies are those that handle the transfer of currencies between two parties (individuals or businesses) who are geographically separated, whether within the same territory or across different countries.

Today there are many options for money-sending companies, as it has become a common practice among migrants and their families, so if you have thought about the possibility of opening a company to provide this service, here is the basics you will need:

The first thing you should know is that each state is governed by a different regulation , the requirements vary depending on the region where you operate.

, the requirements vary depending on the region where you operate. You must have a physical geographic space to open your business. It’s important to position yourself in a location where you have a defined target audience.

to open your business. It’s important to position yourself in a location where you have a defined target audience. It is also possible to establish your business online or have both (physical and online).

or have both (physical and online). You must have a fixed capital.

And it is also necessary to have a guarantee bond .

. Likely the local government will require a money-transfer license . This will help you cover the applicable application fees, because each state has its own fees.

. This will help you cover the applicable application fees, because each state has its own fees. You should have a bank account dedicated to that business, a commercial account, since the way you move money will be different, so that in addition to accepting debit and credit payments you can deposit those payments and recover your clients’ funds.

It is important to note that the business does not require a lot of investment, nor purchase of equipment or technology since its income stems from the administrative activity of currencies and the sending of money.

So once you are aware of the initial steps to consider you will know whether owning a money-transfer company is convenient and viable for you; you can start directly with your own business or begin first as a service agent, or as a franchise. This way you will understand how the business works before opening your own.

Becoming a Service Agent

This is another option—or rather a good way to start—and you can do it in the United States as well as in Mexico or in other countries with remittance flows and without specific regulations in this regard.

If you are not yet ready to open your own money-transfer company, but you already have a business in another field with a physical space, you simply need to become a service agent or service point for a money transfer company. This will help you understand how remittance services work and, in turn, will be positive for increasing client traffic to your existing business.

When you are a service agent, your business earns by commission or, more precisely, a percentage of the transfer-rate commission that is set; that will be yours.

On the other hand, as an agent you will have the technical and advertising support of the company you represent, which are usually the larger and more well-known market players that expand in this way, such as Western Union or MoneyGram, for example.

Having a Franchise

This is another highly advantageous way to start this money-sending business, since you begin with the prestige of a brand, which saves you time and advertising. In this manner, you will receive far more income than if you were a service agent.

Security

Obviously, working with money is a delicate matter, and one of the major issues you may face is security.

As an agent, franchisee, or owner of a money transfer company you must ensure you implement procedures to comply with anti-money laundering measures.

You should also ensure you closely monitor the company’s staff and audit the money they handle to prevent cases of corruption or embezzlement.

In the case of being a franchise or service agent, most of these large companies have a sector program for anti-money laundering and provide training for service agents, as well as support to help you succeed as an agent and to protect your business.

—

What the dollar is trading at today in Mexico: the peso retreats

Remittances from the United States to Honduras show a 4% growth