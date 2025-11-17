26-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide After Unable to Cope With Extreme Pregnancy Complication

(Gray News) – A 26-year-old woman in England took her own life after suffering from a severe pregnancy-related illness, according to her mother.

Susan Cronshaw told ITV News that her daughter Jessica Cronshaw had been diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), an extreme form of pregnancy complication.

Susan said no one realized how sick her daughter was. She added that throughout her pregnancy, her daughter could not eat or sleep.

Her loved ones began to worry, assuming she was struggling with anorexia due to her drastic weight loss.

Doctors prescribed medications to curb the nausea. However, they later advised against taking them because they could harm her baby.

In a voice note she sent to her mother, Jessica said: “Honestly, this is the hardest thing I’ve faced in my life. The constant nausea, there’s no relief. I’ve spent my days in bed. It’s horrible.”

Jessica ended her life at 28 weeks into her pregnancy. Her baby girl, whom they named Elsie, was delivered by cesarean, but died four days later.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also find other ways to get support at the portal https://988lifeline.org/