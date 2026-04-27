FIFA Rejects Donald Trump’s Proposal: Italy Won’t Replace Iran in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The idea of substituting Iran’s national team with Italy has sparked a strong international debate amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Both sports and political authorities alike agree that the request has no sporting merit and runs counter to the principles of fair competition.

The proposal was swiftly dismissed by Italian authorities. “opportunistic and unviable” is how Andrea Abodi described the idea, underscoring that Italy cannot qualify for a World Cup without earning its place on the field.

For the Italian government, accepting a political invitation instead of sporting merit would be a blow to the credibility of its national team and to the history of the Azzurra, four-time world champions.

The idea was propelled by the American presidential envoy, Paolo Zampolli, who even described it as a “dream” to see Italy in the tournament instead of Iran. According to his statements, the move would also be tied to a diplomatic gesture between Donald Trump and the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, amid recent political tensions.

Zampolli even told international media that he had suggested the idea directly to Trump and to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, highlighting Italy’s historic track record as justification. However, the proposal was interpreted as an attempt to use football as a tool of soft power.

FIFA, for its part, has maintained a firm stance on the participation of qualified teams. Gianni Infantino has reiterated on several occasions that Iran has secured its place at the 2026 World Cup, respecting the results of the qualifiers.

Even amid logistical and security concerns, such as Iran’s request to play matches in Mexico, the world governing body has avoided any changes that would alter the tournament’s competitive structure. The official line remains to strictly respect the qualification process.

In contrast to political speculation, Iran has reaffirmed its commitment to the upcoming World Cup. Sports authorities in the country have confirmed that the national team is in full preparation, despite the tense regional context.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohejerani said that the national team is ready to compete in the United States. She also noted that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued clear instructions to ensure a “proud and successful” participation in the tournament.

The debate arrives at a delicate moment for international football, where political conflicts intersect with sport once again. Although the proposal to substitute Iran was rejected, the episode shows how the 2026 World Cup has become a stage for diplomatic tensions.

Despite external pressures, FIFA insists on maintaining the tournament’s integrity, prioritizing sporting merit over any political interests. Meanwhile, Iran continues its preparations with an eye on a participation that, for now, remains firmly within the official schedule for the 2026 World Cup.