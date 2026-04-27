Search Continues for Cherokee County Man Missing for Over Three Months

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The search for James David Blount continues, with crews traversing a roughly 19-kilometer stretch between his home and the site where his pickup was recovered.

Blount, 57, was last seen on December 2 in Rusk. His pickup was later found in the Neches River near the boundary between Cherokee and Anderson counties, with no clues pointing to where he might have headed.

The mission continued Friday as the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Heal-Corp, a Florida-based nonprofit, to scour the area around his home.

A follow-up search is planned for later this week with a Longview-based rescue organization that specializes in ground searches.

Over the past several months, community members have also been actively participating in searches and in distributing flyers.