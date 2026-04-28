Jacksonville Man Accused of Sexually Coercing Several People Online

April 28, 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Jacksonville man remains behind bars after authorities say he carried out a prolonged campaign of sexual coercion, harassment, and online stalking directed at multiple people.

Dewayne Scott Chapline, 58, of Jacksonville, was arrested Friday at the Cherokee County Jail on a total bond of $510,000 on warrants charging him with online sexual coercion, harassment, and online impersonation.

Following a lengthy investigation, detectives determined that Chapline threatened and intimidated a person into sending him sexually explicit photos, according to the Jacksonville police.

He then used the images to threaten the individual and demand additional material, according to the police.

Jacksonville police stopped Chapline during a traffic stop Friday on the 300 block of Neches Street in Jacksonville and transported him to the Cherokee County Jail, according to Police Chief Steven Markasky.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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