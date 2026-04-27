Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor whose unmatched versatility and dedication defined generations of screen brilliance, counted among his most memorable turns the fearless consigliere in The Godfather’s first two installments and the down-on-his-luck country singer in Tender Mercies. He died at the age of 95.

Duvall died “peacefully” at his home on Sunday in Middleburg, Virginia, according to a statement from his publicist and a message posted on his Facebook page by his wife, Luciana Duvall.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award–winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was only matched by his deep love for the characters, a hearty appetite for life, and for being the center of attention. In each of his many roles, Bob gave his all for the characters and for the truth of the human spirit they embodied,” Luciana Duvall wrote.

In 2005, Duvall was awarded the National Medal of Arts.

He had been acting for roughly twenty years when The Godfather, released in 1972, cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents.