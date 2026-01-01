All Stadiums and Host Cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The United States, as the primary host, will contribute 11 official venues, including some of the most iconic American sports facilities transformed to welcome global soccer.

Among the main venues are:

MetLife Stadium (New York/New Jersey): with a capacity of roughly 82,500 spectators and the site of the 2026 World Cup final on July 19.

AT&T Stadium (Dallas): one of the largest venues, offering around 80,000 seats.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta): featuring a retractable roof and a capacity for 71,000 fans.

SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles): a modern venue in Inglewood that will host several key matches, including group-stage and knockout games.

NRG Stadium (Houston), Lumen Field (Seattle), Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco Bay Area), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), Gillette Stadium (Boston) and Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) round out the list of U.S. venues, each prepared to embrace the fervor of the global fan base.

This broad rollout of stadiums reflects FIFA’s ambition to maximize the reach of soccer across diverse regions and cultures within the United States, ensuring fans from coast-to-coast—east and west—can participate intimately in the action.

Mexico and Canada consolidate their presence with iconic venues

Mexico will contribute three historic stadiums that have left a lasting mark on international football. The standout is Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, renowned for hosting finals in 1970 and 1986, and which will again take center stage by hosting the tournament’s opening match on June 11, 2026.

The other two Mexican venues will be:

Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and

Estadio BBVA in Monterrey

In Canada, two cities have been confirmed as host locations: Toronto with the BMO Field, expanded for the occasion, and Vancouver with the BC Place, stadiums that symbolize the growth of football in that country and will welcome thousands of fans in a vibrant atmosphere.

What it means for Latino fans

For the Hispanic and Latino community in the United States, the proximity of so many host venues represents an unprecedented opportunity to experience the 2026 World Cup up close.

From Atlanta to Los Angeles, and through Dallas and Miami, a large portion of fans will be able to plan affordable trips to cheer on teams such as Mexico, the United States, or Canada at the heart of the tournament. The inclusion of venues in Mexico also reinforces the presence of Latino fans within the world’s most anticipated championship.

The confirmation of the World Cup 2026 stadiums marks a football milestone: an entire continent is gearing up to celebrate the soccer festival in iconic, modern, and diverse facilities.

With multiple host cities spread across three countries, the 2026 edition promises not only a spectacular sporting event but also an unforgettable cultural experience for millions of Latino fans in the United States and beyond.