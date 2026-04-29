Teenage sensation Gilberto Mora could make World Cup history for Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora was called up on Tuesday to the Mexican national team for the 2026 World Cup, and if he stays healthy, he could become Mexico’s youngest player ever to participate in a World Cup.

Coach Javier Aguirre released a list of 12 Liga MX players who have secured their spots for the World Cup and will begin training next Monday. He also called up eight more players to complete the group while the European-based players arrive at the end of May.

Mora, who has just returned to action after a groin injury that kept him out for two months with Tijuana, would eclipse the Mexican record currently held by Manuel “Chaquetas” Rosas, who debuted in the 1930 World Cup at 18 years and 88 days.

“I had an injury that kept me from being able to participate for most of the tournament, but I’m happy to be able to come back. The recovery was a bit long, but God willing I’m already well, I feel very good physically and ready for what’s ahead,” Mora said over the weekend. “I’m now at one hundred percent in every aspect.”

The record for youngest World Cup debut belongs to Northern Irishman Norman Whiteside, who appeared in the 1982 World Cup in Spain at 17 years and 40 days.

Mora will turn 18 on October 14 and would not reach that record.

Mexico opens its World Cup campaign on June 11 against South Africa.

The midfielder, who has sparked a buzz in the domestic league, started for the Mexican side that won the 2025 Gold Cup, but an injury sidelined him for the last six national-team matches.

“Morita” could return to play with Mexico on May 22 in a friendly against Ghana in Puebla, Mexico.

Mora already holds several records. In August 2024 he became the youngest player to start and score in the Mexican first division, at 15 years and 320 days. He is also the youngest player to debut with the Mexican national team, making his official appearance at 16 years and 94 days in January 2025.

Among the surprises is the call-up of Pumas forward Guillermo Martínez, who was seen as having limited chances given he competes for the center forward position with Raúl Jiménez, of Fulham, Santiago Giménez, of Milan, and Armando “Hormiga” González, of Chivas.

Aguirre stated a couple of months ago that he only planned to take two center forwards to the World Cup. Martínez’s inclusion could close the door on Germán Berterame, an Argentine-born naturalized player who plays for Inter Miami in MLS.

The coach, who will lead his third World Cup with Mexico, also left Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz off the roster after he tore the ligaments in his right knee and chose not to operate in an effort to earn a spot, a bid that ultimately did not pay off.

By naming only two local goalkeepers, the coach also guaranteed the presence of veteran Guillermo Ochoa, who will be appearing in his sixth World Cup, to surpass the tally achieved by Rafael Márquez, Andrés Guardado and Antonio Carvajal, who played five times.

There is also the possibility that Lionel Messi of Argentina and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo could reach their sixth World Cup appearances.

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Squad:

Goalkeepers: Raúl Rangel (Chivas), Carlos Acevedo (Santos).

Defenders: Israel Reyes (América), Jesús Gallardo (Toluca), Luis Romo (Chivas)

Midfielders: Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

Forwards: Alexis Vega (Toluca), Guillermo Martínez (Pumas), Armando González (Chivas).