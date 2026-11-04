Amazon and USPS Hiring for Christmas: Pay and How to Apply

If you’re looking for an opportunity to earn money before the year ends, the holiday season could open a door for you. Amazon announced that it will hire more than 300,000 workers in the United States to bolster its operations during the holidays. Meanwhile, the United States Postal Service (USPS) maintains vacancies for roles related to sorting, customer service, and mail delivery.

Not all jobs are equal nor do they offer the same conditions. Therefore, before submitting your application, it’s wise to review how much you can earn, what tasks you would perform, and whether the position is temporary or could become a long‑term opportunity.

USPS raised its prices on July 14, including the cost of the Forever first-class stamp. Credit: JJava Designs | Shutterstock

How much does Amazon pay to work during the holiday season?

Amazon confirmed that it will hire more than 300,000 people in temporary, part‑time, and full‑time positions to handle the rise in year‑end shopping and shipping.

According to the company’s announcement published on October 20, 2026, seasonal workers receive an average wage of $20 per hour. The amount may vary depending on the role and location.

Among the tasks you might perform are:

There is another datapoint worth noting: starting January 1, 2027, temporary workers who work at least 30 hours per week will be eligible for medical coverage from day one. Amazon noted that some plans will start at $5 per week.

The company posts new opportunities weekly between October and December. You can check vacancies by city and ZIP code on its official careers portal.

What jobs can you apply for at USPS?

The United States Postal Service also offers job opportunities in different areas. On its official careers page, there are seasonal positions and vacancies for part‑time and full‑time roles.

One of the jobs you can look for is Holiday Clerk Assistant, an aide who supports during the peak period. Their tasks may include receiving packages, selling postal services, assisting customers, and sorting mail.

You can also review positions such as:

Pay is not uniform across all these positions: it depends on the role, location, and the terms of the offer. For example, USPS posted in October a Holiday Clerk Assistant vacancy in Texas with a pay of $21.44 per hour. That figure applies to that posting and should not be taken as a nationwide rate.

You can review the available opportunities and their pay on USPS Careers. The agency also notes that some positions are requested through its legacy system, called eCareer, so you should follow the instructions in each listing.

How to apply without falling for fake offers?

Both Amazon and USPS accept applications through their official platforms. Avoid paying money for supposed processing, training, or reserving a vacancy: a legitimate job offer should not require you to pay to get the job.

Before applying, review these points:

For many families, a seasonal job can help cover year‑end expenses. But don’t rely solely on the advertised salary: calculate how much you would spend on transportation, meals, and childcare if needed. That difference can significantly affect what you actually take home.