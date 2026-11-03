Social Security: Who Will Not Receive a Deposit in November 2026

If you receive Social Security assistance in the United States, there is a date you should keep in mind to plan your spending: some beneficiaries will not see a deposit during November 2026. This concerns recipients of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, whose monthly payment was advanced to Friday, October 30 because the first day of November falls on a Sunday. You will not lose the money: you will receive the benefit before the month begins.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) maintains this schedule to prevent weekends or holidays from delaying the deposits. However, the early payment can cause confusion if you expect the money to arrive on its usual date.

Who will not receive a Social Security payment in November?

SSI beneficiaries are the group that will not have a scheduled deposit in November. This program provides financial assistance to people over 65, people who are blind or have a disability who have limited income and resources.

According to SSA’s official calendar, the November payment is issued on Friday, October 30. The next deposit is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1.

This means you’ll need to manage the money received at the end of October to cover your expenses for November. If you use that benefit to buy groceries, pay bills, or cover medications, it’s important to take the date change into account.

It’s not a suspension of SSI nor a loss of benefits. It’s an adjustment to the payment schedule.

Social Security payment calendar for November 2026

If you receive retirement, survivors, or disability benefits (SSDI), your payment date depends on when you started receiving them and, in most cases, on your birth date.

According to the schedule published by the SSA, these are the dates you should mark on your calendar:

The date of the first group of Wednesday payments is moved up to Tuesday the 10th because November 11, Veterans Day, is a federal holiday.

If you receive both SSI and Social Security retirement or disability, you may have two separate payment dates. Therefore, check which one corresponds to each benefit instead of assuming they will arrive together.

What to do if you do not receive your deposit on the expected date?

Before worrying, check the calendar and review the movements of your bank account. You can also view your upcoming payments on the official Social Security Administration portal.

If the deposit does not appear on the anticipated date, the agency recommends waiting three more days before contacting its offices.

You can also call 1-800-772-1213 to inquire about your status in Spanish.

The SSI advance can change your monthly budget

For those living on a limited income, receiving the money a few days earlier does not always mean having more wiggle room. If the payment must cover four weeks of expenses, managing it can be tricky, especially when rent, utilities, and groceries also need to be paid.

Therefore, if you received SSI on October 30, keep in mind that that deposit covers November. Do not count on another payment from the same program during that month, though you should expect the next one in December, according to the official calendar.

The difference may seem small on paper, but it can change how you organize your accounts. Checking the dates in advance will help you avoid late charges and better distribute the money you need to reach the end of the month.