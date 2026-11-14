Amazon Announces Black Friday 2026: Up to 60% Off and Key Dates

If you’re waiting for Black Friday to buy Christmas gifts without blowing your budget, you can already mark a date on the calendar. Amazon has confirmed that its big year-end sale in the United States will start on Thursday, November 19 and end on Monday, November 30, with promotions lasting nearly two weeks.

The campaign will feature millions of deals across electronics, toys, clothing, beauty, and home goods. And there is a novelty: the company announced discounts of up to 60% on special promotions that will appear twice during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

When does Black Friday 2026 start on Amazon?

The Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday sale will kick off at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on November 19. It will end on November 30, the day Cyber Monday is observed.

The schedule is as follows:

Amazon explained in its official 9 November release that it will launch daily themed offers. This means not all promotions will be available for the entire two weeks: some will be limited in duration and depend on stock.

What discounts will Amazon offer during Black Friday?

The company previewed promos across several categories. Among the announced deals, notable ones include:

These figures are the maximum discounts announced for specific items. It does not mean that all stock from those brands will have the same markdown. Amazon also cautions that prices and availability may change.

Will there be special offers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Yes. One of the 2026 novelties will be the launch of special promotions twice a day, both on November 27 and November 30: at midnight and at 8 a.m., Pacific Time.

Amazon noted that some of these offers will feature discounts of up to 60%. The recommendation is to check the platform early if you have a specific product in mind, because the promotions will be time-limited.

In its Black Friday 2026 guide, the company also recommends preparing shopping lists and using price alerts to track the items you’re interested in.

How to take advantage of Amazon deals without overspending?

Here it’s worth taking a moment. Seeing a product with a discount tag does not automatically mean it’s a good purchase.

Before paying, compare the price with other stores, review the item’s features, and check shipping costs. You can also save the products you need to see if they really drop in price during the campaign.

If you’re buying gifts for several people, set a spending limit before entering the store. Black Friday can help you get ahead on Christmas shopping, but it can also become an invitation to spend on things you hadn’t planned.

Amazon’s sale will last 12 days, but your budget should last much longer. The best deal isn’t the one that advertises the highest discount percentage, but the one that lets you buy something you truly need for less money.