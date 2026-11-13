Obesity Drug Labels Warn About Adverse Effects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The popular weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, will carry a new warning about a potential side effect that can cause permanent vision loss, U.S. health regulators announced on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicated that the label will be added to all GLP‑1 medications used to treat obesity, diabetes, and a number of other medical conditions. The class encompasses roughly a dozen injectable or oral drugs, including widely used brands like Zepbound and Mounjaro.

The eye condition, known as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), can lead to substantial vision loss. The issue, which has been reported with all GLP‑1 drugs, arises from reduced blood flow to the optic nerve, though the underlying cause remains unclear, the FDA said.

Agency scientists began investigating the problem after a 2024 medical study linked the condition to certain patients taking semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic.

An FDA analysis of more than 125 clinical trials found the problem occurred in about six per 100,000 patients who took a GLP‑1 drug for at least one year. The comparable rate for people who took a placebo or other glucose-lowering therapies was below four per 100,000, the FDA noted.

The agency also found reports of the issue in its adverse event tracking system for medicines and side effects.

Symptoms include blurred vision, blind spots, distorted colors, and other visual changes, according to the FDA. Patients experiencing these problems should contact a healthcare professional promptly, the agency added.