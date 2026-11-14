Social Security: Retirees to Receive Benefits on November 18 and 25

If you’re still waiting for your retirement deposit, check your birth date: the United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has two more payments scheduled for November, on Wednesday the 18th and Wednesday the 25th. The dates correspond to different groups of beneficiaries of retirement, disability, and survivors. Not everyone will receive the money on the same day.

The schedule is already underway. The first portion of the month included an early payment for Veterans Day, but the remaining two deposits keep the usual payment order.

Who will receive Social Security on November 18?

On Wednesday, November 18, those whose birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of any month will receive their benefits, as long as they are paid under the birth-date-based payment schedule.

This group includes beneficiaries of:

The date also applies when you receive benefits based on another person’s work history. In that case, the calendar is usually anchored to the birthday of the worker whose record gives rise to the payment.

Who will receive on November 25?

The last round of deposits scheduled for November will arrive on Wednesday the 25th. It is targeted at beneficiaries whose birthday falls between the 21st and the 31st.

The date is confirmed in SSA’s official calendar for 2026. It also falls one day before Thanksgiving, which this year is celebrated on Thursday, November 26.

Although the holiday may affect banking operations on Thursday, the 25th deposit is scheduled for Wednesday. You do not need to make a special request to receive it.

Why did some beneficiaries already cash out earlier?

November had an adjustment from the start. Veterans Day was observed on Wednesday the 11th and is a federal holiday. Therefore, the group that normally receives their deposit on the second Wednesday received theirs on Tuesday the 10th.

This is how November’s payment schedule turned out:

The scheduling aligns with the Spanish-language calendar published by the Social Security Administration. You can also check the distribution rules on the SSA’s official FAQ page.

What happens if you don’t receive your Social Security deposit?

If your payment does not appear on the expected date, first check your bank account or the status of your Direct Express card. Posting times can vary depending on the financial institution.

The SSA recommends waiting three additional days for processing before contacting the agency if the money does not arrive. You can also review your transactions and upcoming deposits from your my Social Security account.

One important detail: if you only receive SSI, you should not expect another deposit on November 18 or 25. Your payment for this month arrived early on October 30. The next one is scheduled for December 1.

Before counting on that money for your Thanksgiving shopping or month-end expenses, confirm which group you belong to. A one-day difference can matter quite a bit when the budget depends on a monthly deposit.