AT&T Free Calls for the 2026 World Cup: How to Get Them

The excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup isn’t limited to the stadiums. For thousands of Hispanic families living in the United States who have loved ones on the other side of the ocean, the tournament’s final stretch brings an extra benefit: AT&T will allow free international calls to the countries still in contention in the competition.

The promotion coincides with the semifinals and the remaining matches of the championship. Although temporary, it could represent savings for those who regularly call abroad and want to share the live passion for football with family and friends.

Which countries have free international calls with AT&T?

The company confirmed that the no-cost voice calls will be available exclusively on the days when each qualified team plays.

The schedule has been organized as follows:

The promotion will be active from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on each corresponding day.

Are there any hidden costs?

As explained by AT&T, no registration or activation of a special package is required to take advantage of the offer. If the customer makes a voice call to any of the eligible countries during the assigned day, the international charge will be automatically removed.

However, there is an important condition that many users might overlook.

Text messages are not part of the promotion. The benefit applies exclusively to international voice calls.

A strategy that connects with World Cup fans

The initiative arrives at one of the tournament’s moments of highest viewership. The semifinals will bring together four of the world’s strongest national teams.

On Tuesday, France and Spain will seek a place in the final at the Arlington Stadium in Texas. A day later it will be Argentina, the reigning world champions, against England in Atlanta.

The winners will advance to the Sunday final at the MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, while the defeated teams will contest the third-place match on Saturday in Miami.

Beyond the commercial element, the campaign mirrors a daily reality for millions of immigrants. Football often becomes an emotional bridge between those living in the United States and the families who remain in their home countries. In that context, a free call can carry more value than a simple promotion.

For those who are already AT&T customers, the recommendation is simple: check the match schedule and take advantage of the corresponding dates. If the conversation revolves around a goal, a celebration, or a historic qualification, at least this time the phone bill won’t be a source of concern.