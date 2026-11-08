Social Security: 5 States That Could Lose More Than $500 Per Month by 2032

If you rely on Social Security to pay rent, buy groceries, or cover your medications, there is a projection that deserves your attention. A study from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) warns that retirees could lose, on average, about $500 per month if the program’s retirement trust fund runs out of reserves in 2032.

This isn’t about an approved cut or an upcoming deduction that will appear in your deposit. It’s an estimate of what could happen if Congress fails to find a way to fund full benefits. But the data is worrying: for many seniors, losing that amount would require reorganizing their expenses completely.

Which states could lose more than $500 a month?

The CRFB study, released on June 3, 2026, calculated how a 24% reduction in retirement payments would look when applying current beneficiary data by state.

The five locations with the largest estimated monthly losses are:

The difference is substantial. The analysis estimates that the national average cut would be around $500 per month and that in 29 states that amount would exceed it.

This does not mean that living in one of those five states determines exactly how much money you will lose. The figures represent state averages calculated from current benefits. Your individual reduction would depend on how much you receive and the conditions that exist when that moment arrives.

Why could Social Security reduce payments in 2032?

The issue lies with the reserves of the fund that finances retirement and survivors benefits, known as Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI).

When the program’s revenues fall short of covering all payments, Social Security taps into accumulated reserves to make up the shortfall. However, those reserves are not limitless.

The 2026 official trustees report projects that the OASI fund could deplete its reserves during the last quarter of 2032. If that happens and there are no changes in law, the program would have enough incoming funds to cover about 78% of the scheduled benefits.

There is a notable difference between that official projection and CRFB’s calculation: the fiscal watchdog used an estimated 24% cut in their state analysis, while the 2026 official report calculates that 78% could be paid, equivalent to a shortfall of 22%. Therefore, the $500 figure should not be interpreted as a definitive amount.

Will you stop receiving your Social Security check?

Not necessarily. The depletion of the retirement trust fund’s reserves does not mean that all payments disappear.

The program would continue to receive payroll tax revenue and could keep paying benefits, though at a reduced level if no solution is enacted. The Social Security Administration explains that trust funds are a part of the program’s financing, not its only source of income.

For now, you don’t need to file any special paperwork nor is there an individual cut you must claim or avoid. What you can do is review your earnings history and benefit estimate at my Social Security.

If retirement is still years away, this discussion also affects you. Relying entirely on a single income can leave you in a tricky situation if payments change. And if you already receive benefits, it’s wise to closely monitor Congress’s decisions: there’s still time to steer the course, but the projected date is not as far off as it once seemed.