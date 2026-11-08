Top 10 Cheapest Franchises to Invest in the United States in 2025 (From $10,000)

Investing in a franchise can be one of the most strategic ways to start a business in the United States, especially for Latinos seeking economic independence and stability. In 2025, the franchise landscape becomes even more attractive, as there are affordable options that allow you to start with relatively low upfront costs and with brands already well positioned in the market.

Below we present the 10 most affordable franchises to invest in this 2025, ideal if you’re seeking profitable opportunities with low risk and the backing of a solid brand.

1. Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting

2. Jazzercise

3. Cruise Planners

4. Dream Vacations

5. Buildingstars

6. Chester’s Chicken

7. Stratus Building Solutions

8. TSS Photography

9. Mosquito Squad

10. SuperGlass Windshield Repair

How to choose the best franchise according to your budget

Before investing, it’s important to assess:

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the International Franchise Association (IFA) offer up-to-date information and free guidance for prospective franchisees.

Why invest in a franchise in 2025?

The U.S. market remains strong and open to entrepreneurs, especially the Latino community. With a low investment and an established brand, it is possible to generate stable income and build financial independence.

2025 is a pivotal year for the growth of small businesses, as many consumers prioritize local brands and personalized services. Investing in an affordable franchise can be the first step toward your own success.