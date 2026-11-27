Black Friday may seem like the perfect opportunity to buy that appliance, computer, or gift you’ve been seeking for months. But if you’re thinking of taking out a personal loan to take advantage of the discounts on November 27, there’s a warning to take seriously: you could end up with no money and your personal data in the hands of criminals.

The risk isn’t limited to taking out a loan with high interest. There are scammers who pose as lenders and offer supposedly approved loans to obtain financial information, Social Security numbers, or upfront payments.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has documented this kind of scams in the United States. Therefore, before accepting an offer that arrives by phone, text, or email, it’s important to verify who is behind it.

How the Black Friday loan scam works

One red flag is receiving an unexpected call or message in which someone claims that you have a pre-approved loan, even if you haven’t submitted a recent application.

The supposed lender may offer you an attractive amount and say they only need a few details to release the money. At that moment they could request information such as your Social Security number, banking details, or income information.

The BBB warned in January 2026 about calls related to fake pre-approved loans. In some cases, scammers pose as representatives of legitimate financial institutions to build trust and pressure people to share confidential information.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also warns about upfront-fee loan scams. The deceit involves promising you credit, even if you have a poor credit history, in exchange for paying upfront a supposed processing, insurance, or management fee.

If someone guarantees you a loan in exchange for an upfront payment, stay away from that offer. The FTC explains that no legitimate lender can guarantee you credit simply because you pay a fee.

What should you check before applying for a personal loan?

If you need financing for a major purchase, do not accept the first offer that pops up on your phone. Before sharing information or signing a contract, take these precautions:

The FTC recommends checking whether the lender is registered to operate in your state and looking up their name together with words such as “complaint,” “scam,” or “claim.”

Is it worth incurring debt to take advantage of discounts?

A discount does not necessarily equal savings if you have to pay interest for several months. Before applying for a personal loan, calculate how much you’ll end up paying and ask yourself whether the purchase is truly necessary.

You should also beware of buy-now, pay-later promotions. Although some plans offer interest-free payments, they may charge late fees and complicate your finances if you accumulate several installments.

The CFPB recommends reviewing the costs, payment dates, and terms of these financing options before using them. If you cannot cover the installments without compromising essential expenses such as housing, food, or utilities, perhaps it’s better to pass on the offer.

The best Black Friday purchase isn’t the one with the biggest discount, but the one you can pay for without risking your financial stability.