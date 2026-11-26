If you’re waiting for Black Friday discounts to buy Christmas gifts, electronics, or home goods, Walmart has a notable difference for its customers: those who pay for a Walmart+ membership can access certain promotions earlier, while everyone else must wait for that exclusive window to end.

The chain organized its holiday shopping campaign in several stages. The second day of Black Friday began online on November 23, but Walmart+ members had a 24-hour head start to access certain deal drops. From Tuesday the 24th, the remaining discounts opened to the general public.

Who Can Purchase Walmart’s Offers First?

The advantage is reserved for customers who hold a Walmart+ membership. During the first 24 hours of the second Black Friday campaign, these shoppers could access certain products and special promotions earlier, known by the company as Hot Deal drops.

Early access began on Monday, November 23 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time. The deals that remained available opened to all customers starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday the 24th.

This means that you don’t need to pay a membership to participate in Walmart’s Black Friday. However, if you’re after a highly sought-after item, Walmart+ members had the opportunity to try to purchase it earlier. The company explains the terms of these promotions in its official holiday shopping events calendar.

When Do Walmart Stores Start Black Friday Offers?

Although the digital promotions started earlier, you’ll have to wait until Friday, November 27, to find the discounts of this second phase in physical stores.

Walmart’s calendar for 2026 laid out the schedule as follows:

There is another date to keep in mind: Walmart confirmed that all its stores in the United States will be closed on Thursday, November 26, Thanksgiving Day. So, if you prefer to shop in person, you’ll need to plan your visit for Friday and check your store’s hours in advance.

Is It Worth Paying for Walmart+ to Get Discounts?

It depends on what you’re hoping to buy. If you’re chasing a highly popular product that could sell out quickly, early access can give you an extra chance. But it doesn’t mean all discounts are reserved for members.

Walmart also warns that promotions have limited quantities, that some items may sell out, and that it does not offer price-matching adjustments to match other offers during these events.

Additionally, there is no guarantee that a product will still be available when you reach the checkout page. The company may set purchase limits on certain items.

Can You Still Take Advantage of Black Friday Without a Membership?

Yes. The overall campaign runs through Sunday, November 29, and you can review the available promotions on Walmart’s Black Friday page.

If you’re shopping for Christmas, compare the final price and not just the discount percentage. Also check shipping costs, estimated delivery date, and return conditions. A discounted product can turn out to be a poor deal if it doesn’t arrive on time or if you end up spending more than planned.

The Walmart+ advantage has passed for this round, but there are still promotion days for those who prefer to shop without a subscription.