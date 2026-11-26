If you are a grandparent and have become the primary caregiver responsible for raising your grandchildren, there is a potential financial benefit you may not be aware of. The Social Security Administration (SSA) allows certain minors to receive payments based on the work history of their grandparents. The support can become available when the grandparent retires, becomes disabled, or passes away.

However, having custody of a grandchild or providing financial help to the family is not enough. The federal agency sets specific conditions concerning the parents’ situation, how long the child has lived with you, and how much you contributed toward their support.

When can a grandchild receive Social Security benefits?

The SSA provides family and survivor benefits for certain grandchildren and step-grandchildren. This means the minor can receive money based on the work history of their grandfather or grandmother if they meet the requirements.

One of the main conditions is that the child’s biological or adoptive parents have died or are disabled at the time specified by the rules. There are also situations in which the grandparent legally adopting the grandchild allows access to these benefits.

According to information published by the Social Security Administration, the minor must have started living with the grandparent before turning 18 and must have received at least half of their support from the grandparent during the year prior to when the grandparent began receiving retirement or disability benefits, or died.

The agency also covers step-grandchildren under certain circumstances.

What requirements must your family meet?

If you are raising a grandchild and want to know whether they can receive Social Security payments, there are several points you should review:

If your grandchild was born within that one-year period, there are special rules to demonstrate that they lived with you and received at least half of their support for most of the time since birth.

There is another condition that can change the outcome: if you were already receiving Social Security benefits when your grandchild came to live with you, you will generally need to have legally adopted them so they can claim off your work history. The SSA also requires this when you and your spouse are already receiving benefits.

Until what age can a grandchild collect?

Child Social Security benefits are generally available to those under 18 who are not married.

They may also continue under certain circumstances:

These rules may also apply to grandchildren who qualify as dependents. You can consult the details in the official Child Benefits guide.

How can you apply for your grandchild’s benefit?

You should not assume the payment will arrive automatically simply because you have custody of the child. You need to contact the Social Security Administration so they can review the case.

You can call 1-800-772-1213 or locate a local office on the SSA’s official website.

It helps to prepare documents that prove the relationship, co-residence, maintenance expenses, and the parents’ situation. The agency will determine what evidence is needed to evaluate the application.

If you are raising your grandchildren, knowing this possibility can provide meaningful support for food, housing, clothing, and education expenses. But do not confuse custody with an automatic right to collect payments: the difference lies in meeting the Social Security requirements.