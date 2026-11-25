If you’re in the market for a flat-panel from a well-known brand with a guarantee you know what you’re purchasing, then you should seize the deal Costco currently has: on its shelves sits a Samsung Odyssey for under $400.

This high-definition unit is a 32-inch television, model G65B, QHD, 240 Hz. You can take it home for $399. This device features a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a 240 Hz refresh rate, and a 1 ms response time.

It comes with a gaming hub and Smart TV apps and an adjustable stand offering height, swivel, and tilt adjustments.

The Costco listing highlights its QHD resolution. “Your gaming world will feel more lifelike than ever. With a pixel density 1.7 times higher than Full HD, the QHD resolution delivers incredibly detailed and sharp images. Experience a wider view with more room to capture all the action,” is described on Costco’s website.

With its HDR 600 panel, the full landscape is revealed. The Display HDR 600 provides greater contrast, with deeper blacks and brighter whites to help you spot enemies or secrets lurking in the shadows. Even in dark scenes, every detail shines clearly.

Samsung Odisey TV is available for $399 at Costco in the United States. Photo: Costco. Credit: Courtesy

With a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time, scenes accelerate. The 240 Hz refresh rate eliminates lag to enjoy an action-packed gaming session with ultra-smooth motion.

Standard shipping via UPS Ground is included in the quoted price, while express shipping is carried out via UPS.

This Costco delivery is available for Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico; however, an additional shipping and handling fee will apply. This fee will be quoted at checkout. Transit times may also be longer.

If you ship this item to the state of California, a California Electronic Waste Recycling Fee will be added to your order at checkout. Costco.com products can be returned at any of its more than 800 stores worldwide.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, you can click through to purchase directly from this link.