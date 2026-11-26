Millions of Social Security beneficiaries have a date circled on their calendars: this Wednesday, November 25, they will receive the final regular retirement deposit for the month. Between the amounts that may land in bank accounts, there are payments of up to $5,181 per month, although that figure is reserved for a very small group of retired workers.

The date does not mean that all older adults will receive that money. The Social Security Administration (SSA) schedules deposits based on birth day and each person’s earnings history.

Who will receive the Social Security payment on November 25?

The deposit this Wednesday corresponds to beneficiaries whose birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of any month. This is the third and final round of regular retirement, survivors, and disability payments scheduled for November.

The SSA calendar distributes deposits as follows:

If you began receiving Social Security before May 1997, or if you collect both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you generally have a different schedule. These beneficiaries receive the Social Security payment on the 3rd of the month and the SSI on the 1st. You can consult the dates in the SSA’s official payment calendar.

Who can receive up to $5,181 per month?

The figure of $5,181 is not an extra check or a new stimulus. It is the maximum monthly retirement benefit that a person can reach if they start claiming Social Security at age 70 in 2026.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has launched a new digital feature that will allow holders of “my Social Security” accounts to access their information. Credit: BLACKDAY | Shutterstock

To reach that amount, the worker would have had to earn at least the maximum taxable amount for Social Security in every year of their career, starting at age 22, according to SSA’s own examples.

The difference from the regular payment is substantial. In 2026, the average monthly retirement benefit for a retiring worker is estimated at $2,071. Therefore, you should not take $5,181 as the amount that all seniors will receive.

Your payment depends on how much you earned during your working life, the years you contributed, and the age at which you started to receive retirement. The SSA explains these calculations in its FAQ section about the maximum benefit.

What about the Social Security increase for 2027?

Beneficiaries should also prepare for the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The SSA has confirmed a 3.6% increase for 2027.

Retirement payments with the increase will begin in January 2027. Meanwhile, SSI recipients will see the raise reflected in the December 31, 2026 advance deposit.

The agency estimates that the average retired worker benefit will rise from $2,095 to $2,170 per month with the adjustment.

You can check your new amount in your My Social Security personal account. That way you’ll know exactly how much you will receive after the increase, instead of assuming that the percentage translates into the same amount for everyone.

If you are waiting for the November 25 deposit, first confirm that your birth date falls into this group. If the money does not appear, the SSA recommends waiting three more days before contacting the agency.