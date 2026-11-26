If you and your partner rely on Social Security to cover housing, food, and services, there’s a date you should keep in mind: 2032. By that year, the fund that finances retirement in the United States could run low on reserves and trigger a reduction of up to 22% in monthly benefits if Congress doesn’t find a solution.

The economic impact would be substantial. A study by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) estimates that a typical newly retired couple, in which both spouses worked, could lose roughly $16,900 per year in Social Security income. In other words, about $17,000 that would no longer flow into their household budget.

The warning does not mean the program will disappear. The issue is that its current income may not be enough to cover all promised payments.

Why could Social Security checks be reduced in 2032?

The 2026 annual report from the Social Security trustees projects that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) trust fund will exhaust its reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032.

When that happens, payroll taxes and other revenues flowing into the program would cover about 78% of the scheduled benefits. The shortfall amounts to a roughly 22% reduction if Congress does not amend the law.

That doesn’t mean you would stop receiving a check. It means you could receive less money than you would be entitled to under current rules.

The problem also has a demographic dimension: more people are entering retirement and there are fewer workers per beneficiary to fund the payments. Additionally, the program’s costs are rising faster than its revenues.

How much money would you lose if your retirement were cut by 22%?

The amount would depend on how much you currently receive and your earnings history. Not all retirees would lose $17,000.

To understand the difference, consider these hypothetical examples of a 22% reduction:

In the case of a couple where both partners receive benefits, the losses would compound. That’s why the CRFB estimates a reduction of about $16,900 per year for a typical two-earner, newly retired couple.

The impact could be even tougher for those with limited incomes who rely on nearly all of their benefit to cover basic living expenses.

Would the cut also affect those who receive SSDI or SSI?

Here’s a distinction you should know.

The OASI fund finances retirement and survivors benefits. The Disability Insurance (DI) trust fund, which finances SSDI, faces a different outlook: trustees project that it will be able to cover 100% of its scheduled benefits at least through 2100.

Therefore, you should not assume that SSDI recipients would automatically face the same 22% cut.

The SSI program also has a separate funding mechanism, because it is paid from general federal revenues and not from the OASI fund.

Consequently, the 2032 projection mainly concerns retirement and survivors benefits, not a generalized reduction across all aid programs.

What is Congress proposing to prevent Social Security cuts?

Lawmakers do not agree on how to resolve the problem. One option is to eliminate or modify the wage base cap subject to the Social Security tax.

In 2026, workers pay this tax on the first $184,500 of earnings. The money earned above that limit is not subject to the retirement tax.

Senator Bernie Sanders has advocated increasing contributions from high earners. His proposal would apply the tax to income above $250,000 and expand benefits.

Other lawmakers, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Moreno, have also supported eliminating the wage cap, though there are differences on how to implement the change.

There are also proposals to establish a bipartisan commission to recommend solutions and others that propose changing the program’s financial structure.

The problem is that there is not yet a definitive legislative agreement.

Should you worry about your retirement now?

The 2032 projection is not a reduction that has already been approved nor a change you should apply to your budget today. It is a scenario calculated by the trustees under current law and their economic outlook.

However, if you are nearing retirement or already receiving benefits, it is wise to review your earnings history and your income estimates on my Social Security.

You can also consult the Social Security Administration’s financial reports to track changes in the projections.

Congress still has room to modify funding rules. What you should not do is plan your retirement assuming the problem will be solved automatically.