On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins distributing the first monthly payment of the Child Tax Credit (CTC). Although the tax agency has said that the money will reach more than 80% of U.S. families, there are questions about eligibility for those who do not have a Social Security number and who file their tax returns using an ITIN.

The so-called ITIN is the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and is used to file a tax return. The ITIN is for people who, for some reason, do not have a Social Security number and who, instead, use an ITIN.

Who files their taxes with an ITIN?

They are generally foreign nationals who file a U.S. tax return because they earn income in the country and, for various reasons, do not qualify to be issued a Social Security number.

A Social Security number is for people who already have residency and/or citizenship.

While claiming the Child Tax Credit with an ITIN has not so far posed a problem for becoming eligible again, it is indeed an obstacle to claiming the Earned Income Credit.

According to the IRS guidelines, the Earned Income Credit requires a Social Security number, while for the Child Tax Credit there is no clear rule on this, so it may be claimed.

The taxpayers would also not have a problem applying for the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).

However, to claim these credits, the applicant must be a United States citizen and the child claimed as a dependent must have their Social Security number. In addition, the basic requirements requested by the IRS must be met.

-The child must live with the taxpayer for at least half of the year.

-They must have the age that the IRS requires.

-The dependent must be a United States citizen or resident.

-They must have a Social Security number.

The families that have children under six years old will receive a maximum amount of $3,600, families with children under 18 will receive up to $3,000, and families with children aged 18 or full-time college dependents will receive a maximum of $500.

-Child Tax Credit 2021: dependents over 18 are eligible for $500 if they meet a requirement