Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PNC Bank is a financial institution with nearly two centuries of history. It was founded in 1852 and today its assets exceed $550 billion. It has at least 2,500 branches spread across several states and at least 9,000 ATMs that provide timely access to its customers, in addition to its evolving technological tools and online services.

At the same time, PNC Bank offers a significant range of financial services: from checking accounts for customers who want to manage daily expenses to options for those looking to save, providing the opportunity to process them either at one of its offices or online, through its official website.

What are the requirements to open an account at PNC Bank?

Unlike Bank of America or other banks where people can open accounts regardless of nationality, at PNC Bank only U.S. citizens 18 years old or over meet the minimum criteria to submit an application, either in person or online. The requirements for both modalities are as follows:

1. A form of valid identification in the United States: driver’s license, state-issued identifications, or military IDs.

2. A valid U.S. address: which may be reflected in a document that also contains the applicant’s name.

In addition to these requirements, the bank may request personal information or documents it deems necessary to verify the information. After processing the data, the application may be approved or declined, according to the bank’s policies.

How to open an account at PNC Bank?

There are two ways to apply to open an account at PNC Bank: online or in person. To complete the process in person, applicants can visit one of the bank’s branches in at least 20 states across the country. Once there, they can present the information and documents to apply for the account that best suits them.

To complete the process online, it is only necessary to fill out the form corresponding to the chosen account on PNC Bank’s official website.

What types of accounts does PNC Bank offer?

PNC Bank offers several banking account options that fit the financial needs of its clients and provide a range of advantages. The most notable are the following:

Virtual Wallet

It combines the benefits of a savings account and a checking account into a single product. Therefore, it provides tools to manage daily money usage and also features to secure savings, avoiding the need to open additional accounts.

Main features:

– It includes Zelle for sending and receiving money quickly.

– It offers a contactless debit card for payments.

– It provides access to a network of at least 60,000 ATMs.

– It protects customers when balances are low or negative.

– It allows scheduling of payments and budgeting.

– It enables setting savings goals.

– It lets customers transfer money between accounts.

– It offers an extra checking account to earmark funds for other expenses.

– It rewards new customers with a $400 introductory offer. This offer can vary over time.

– No monthly fee if the customer is over 62 years old or makes a direct deposit of $500 per month; otherwise, the monthly fee is $7.

Standard Savings

This is a standard savings account aimed at clients who want to set aside money for short-term projects or who seek to grow their funds over the long term.

Main features:

– Allows unlimited deposits and transfers.

– Allows linking a checking or current account to protect against overdrafts.

– Has no minimum balance requirement for those under 18 years old.

– Offers up to six free withdrawals per month.

– Over time, interest rates may improve in the customer’s favor.

– Provides online and mobile access for better savings management.

– Provides a free debit card.

– Does not charge ATM usage fees.

– Imposes a $5 monthly fee that may be waived if the customer maintains an average monthly balance of $300, links a checking account, or sets up an automatic transfer of $25. Those under 18 are also exempt from this fee.

PNC Bank also offers savings options for children and teens, such as its “S for Savings” or the “Virtual Wallet Students,” which waive monthly service charges. At the same time, it offers a Certificate of Deposit (CD) that allows growing money at a fixed interest rate, with terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years, according to the client’s needs. This option is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is ideal to complement savings towards retirement.